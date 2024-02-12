News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall company ITP Aero offering new engineering apprenticeships

Engineering firm ITP Aero is now offering new apprenticeships at its Hucknall site.
By John Smith
Published 12th Feb 2024, 18:55 GMT
The company has launched its appprenticeship scheme for 2024 and is offering opportunities in practical apprenticeships for young people aged 16 and over, and degree-level apprenticeships for people aged 18 and over.

Posting on its Facebook page, the company said: “Are you interested in a career in aviation engineering?

Did you know there are higher apprenticeship opportunities, so you can still do your degree, while being paid and learning from experienced engineers every day?

ITP Aero has launched its latest apprenticeships scheme. Photo: SubmittedITP Aero has launched its latest apprenticeships scheme. Photo: Submitted
ITP Aero has launched its latest apprenticeships scheme. Photo: Submitted
“Applications are now open for our degree apprenticeships and practical apprenticeships, both based at our site in Hucknall.”

The closing date for applications for both categories is Friday, February 23.

To apply for the practical apprenticeship scheme, visit bit.ly/3uvMtbJ

To apply for the degree apprenticeship scheme, visit bit.ly/3UJ8Vcl

The apprenticeship scheme launch follows the news that the Hucknall site is to receive £2.5m in Government funding to support the its three-year laser welding research and development project.

