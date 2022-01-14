As the Dispatch reported last year, the company was looking to expand its business in Nottinghamshire with up to 10 new drive-thru restaurants and Hucknall was rumoured to be one of the towns it was looking at opening up in, with a spokesperson at the time telling Hucknall chicken fans to ‘watch this space’.

Now, the company has confirmed on its website that Hucknall is one of 500 new locations it is looking to open up new restaurants in, with Hucknall’s being a drive thru facility.

KFC is already in Bulwell - will it soon be in Hucknall too? Photo: Google

KFC already has a restaurant in Bulwell and now wants to expand further.