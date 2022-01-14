KFC wants to open new drive-thru restaurant in Hucknall
Fast-food giant KFC is eyeing up opening a new drive-thru restaurant in Hucknall.
As the Dispatch reported last year, the company was looking to expand its business in Nottinghamshire with up to 10 new drive-thru restaurants and Hucknall was rumoured to be one of the towns it was looking at opening up in, with a spokesperson at the time telling Hucknall chicken fans to ‘watch this space’.
Now, the company has confirmed on its website that Hucknall is one of 500 new locations it is looking to open up new restaurants in, with Hucknall’s being a drive thru facility.
KFC already has a restaurant in Bulwell and now wants to expand further.
No details are on the website about where in Hucknall the proposed new restaurant would be at this stage.