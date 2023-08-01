Mersenne Developments submitted plans to build a Greggs drive-through, a Subway and a tanning salon on the site of the former Apollo Hotel on Hucknall Lane in January.

Residents objected over fears of “rat infestations” and noise, prompting a number of alterations to be made, including changes to the operating hours.

Despite the changes, Nottingham Council’s planning committee chose to delay a decision on the plans back in June, having raised further issue with potential pollution and the design of the drive-through building.

An artist's impression of the proposed new Greggs drive-through in Bulwell which has been approved by councillors. Photo: Submitted

The developer then changed the design of the buildings and conducted an air quality assessment.

Following the changes, the plans went back to Nottingham’s planning committee on Wednesday, July 19, where they were approved.

Coun Graham Chapman said: “I would like to thank the officers for the improvements made.

“You have actually gone and done what the committee wanted, which is not always the case.

“I would like to thank the developers, it seems to me they have made a real effort on this.

“What we should not be doing is taking bog-standard designs done by corporate organisations who just plonk them on site. It is at least bespoke.”

The former Apollo Hotel, which operated as a pub, was demolished in 2012.

A hand car wash was later established on the site, but the business owner’s temporary consent to run it expired.

Improvements made to the plans by the developers include more trees and better landscaping, as well as the use of brickwork instead of cladding on the Greggs building.

The air quality assessment was submitted by the developers, which concluded there would be “no significant impact” as a result of the development.

Environmental Health raised no concerns.

Solar panels will also be installed on the roof of the Greggs outlet.

Coun Sam Harris said: “We did put a load of walls up last time, but they have evidently been knocked down now.