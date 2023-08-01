The proposals would see the building sub-divided with the main part of the building, known as unit A, remaining as a One Stop store, while the adjoining unit B would be converted into a micropub.

In addition, the plans also include a side extension to the building for storage.

Plans have been submitted for part of the Hucknall One-Stop store to be converted into a micropub. Photo: Google

In a planning statement, the applicants said: “The existing One Stop unit is too big for the demand and the client would like to revert to the existing arrangement of two separate units to diversify the business.

“The One Stop shop will be a more convenient size for the local area.

“The proposed use of the micropub sits adjacent to the playing field and will not have any noise impact on the residential houses, due to the distance the micropub is from any of the residential dwellings.

“The micropub is also an internal venue and closing time is at 10pm. This further reduces and chances of noise impact on residents. This was purposefully set due to the residential setting.”

Several residents have already voiced their objections on the council’s planning website, expressing fears of increased noise late at night, a rise in anti-social behaviour, increased litter and the fact the pub would be next to a pirmary school playing field being high on the list of reasons against the plans.

One objector said: “A pub this close to houses is possibly the worst idea the shop owner could've come up with and a 10pm closing time does not help with young children or people on night shifts.”

However, there have also been a number of supporters of the proposals too with one resident saying: “Fabulous idea for a community-based micropub, that can be a hub for the estate.”