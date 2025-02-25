Kneading the way: Care home residents celebrate Real Bread Week

Manager Jodie Rakhra with Adam Wood receiving donation of bread

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell had a fantastic time celebrating Real Bread Week, surely one of the best weeks of the year!

Over the course of the week, our residents and staff enjoyed a baked a selection of different breads from granary loaves and floury batches, breadsticks and pretzels, croissants and pain au chocolat, to brioche, sourdough, ciabatta and focaccia. A brought into the home by Adam Wood, who kindly goes around local supermarkets collecting fresh products and donating them to local schools, food banks and care homes, during this week we baked our own bread loafs and we also had discussions with the residents who shared all their baking experiences and what they used to love to bake

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a Real Bread Week, the eyes of the staff lit up too! Who doesn’t love freshly baked bread? We have all had a great time trying out new recipes and adding different flavours and ingredients, we’ll be applying for Bake Off next!”

Mary Cox, a resident said: “I have always loved baking, it is so rewarding when a loaf rises properly and turns out well. And it has to be the best smell on earth! I have eaten so much delicious fresh bread this week, I think this has to be one of my favourite weeks.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]