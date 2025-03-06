Read all about it: Care home residents celebrate World Book Day

Bookshelves are bulging at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell where book worm residents were keen to get involved in World Book Day.

Staff and residents at Hall Park care home decided to host a discussion about resident’s favourite books and staff dressed up as characters from favourite books.

Natasha Lindo the Activities Assistant at the home commented: “Our residents all love to read and to discuss their favourite books so World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity for us all to spend the day with our noses in our favourite books. We also had a great debate about reading from print or electronically from a tablet, there were strong arguments from both camps!”

Jodie Rakhra General Manager at the home, said: “It has been a brilliant day and we have all enjoyed swapping our must-reads. Our residents love getting lost in a good book so they very much enjoyed reading excerpts from their favourite novels and discussing what they love about them. There are so many wonderful books to discover, everyone enjoyed finding out about new titles to put on their reading lists.

Hall Park's Activities Assistant Natasha Lindo and hostess Gail Atkins

