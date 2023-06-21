News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub

Bulwell councillor welcomes £2m funding boost to support SEND pupils across Nottingham

Close to £2 million is to be spent on three projects in Nottingham schools to improve facilities for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
By John Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:31 BST

The funding, which totals £1.925 million and comes from the High Needs Provision Capital Grant from Government for 2022-23 and 2023-24, will allow children to be supported in local two primary schools.

A further six pupils with more complex needs will join Nethergate Academy Special School.

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), portfolio holder for children, young people and education, who represents Bulwell Forest, said: “We want our schools to be inclusive and understand the need for pupils with SEND to remain with their peers wherever possible.

Coun Cheryl Barnard has welcomed the funding for SEND pupils from Nottingham City CouncilCoun Cheryl Barnard has welcomed the funding for SEND pupils from Nottingham City Council
Coun Cheryl Barnard has welcomed the funding for SEND pupils from Nottingham City Council
Most Popular

"This provides continuity and stability for them and their families, while ensuring they remain with their classmates and friends.

Read More
Food vouchers and free activities club places for Bulwell families this summer

The funding has been approved by Nottingham City Council’s executive board, where wider grants of £7.2 million and £8.1million were also accepted for 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively to pay for these projects.

The three schemes identified support the aims of the council’s draft SEND Strategy, which has been consulted on and is in the process of being ratified.

The funding will pay for focused projects at Djanogly Strelley Academy and Whitemoor Primary Academy, where SEND pupils are at mainstream schools, and the third programme at Nethergate.

Coun Barnard continued: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to approve this important funding and I look forward to seeing these projects evolve in the coming months to support all Nottingham children in their education journeys.”

Councillors formally agreed to:

  • Accept the High Needs Provision Capital Grant for 2022-23 and 2023-24 of £7,297,332 and £8,115,624 respectively, which will be combined with the 2021-22 award to fund the SEND strategy when finalised.
  • Approve the funding of the three Nottingham schemes, which have been identified as high priorities and will provide additional places for pupils.
  • Approve the use of a maximum of 75 per cent or the sum £500,000, whichever is greater, from the capital receipt of the Thorneywood site sale.
  • Approve a contingency fund of £375,000 across the three projects.
  • Authorise the procurement of any necessary contracts to carry out the schemes.
  • The £400,000 works at Nethergate Academy will refurbish and reconfigure an existing building to provide a new base for six autistic pupils aged between seven and ten years old.
Related topics:NottinghamBulwellGovernment