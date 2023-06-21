Bulwell councillor welcomes £2m funding boost to support SEND pupils across Nottingham

The funding, which totals £1.925 million and comes from the High Needs Provision Capital Grant from Government for 2022-23 and 2023-24, will allow children to be supported in local two primary schools.

A further six pupils with more complex needs will join Nethergate Academy Special School.

Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), portfolio holder for children, young people and education, who represents Bulwell Forest, said: “We want our schools to be inclusive and understand the need for pupils with SEND to remain with their peers wherever possible.

Coun Cheryl Barnard has welcomed the funding for SEND pupils from Nottingham City Council

"This provides continuity and stability for them and their families, while ensuring they remain with their classmates and friends.

The funding has been approved by Nottingham City Council’s executive board, where wider grants of £7.2 million and £8.1million were also accepted for 2022-23 and 2023-24 respectively to pay for these projects.

The three schemes identified support the aims of the council’s draft SEND Strategy, which has been consulted on and is in the process of being ratified.

The funding will pay for focused projects at Djanogly Strelley Academy and Whitemoor Primary Academy, where SEND pupils are at mainstream schools, and the third programme at Nethergate.

Coun Barnard continued: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to approve this important funding and I look forward to seeing these projects evolve in the coming months to support all Nottingham children in their education journeys.”

Councillors formally agreed to: