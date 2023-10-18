Bulwell school told it 'requires improvement' after latest Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snape Wood Primary & Nursery School, on Aspen Road, was rated as ‘Good’ on its previous inspection back in 2018, having been rated as ‘requires improvement’ back in 2013.

But now, despite being rated good in the areas of behaviour and attitudes, personal development and early years provision, inspectors felt it ‘requires improvement’ in the areas of the quality of education and leadership and management and gave the school an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors said ‘pupils enjoy school and say the ‘PRIDE’ values help make the school a better place with everyone showing the values most of the time.

Snape Wood Primary & Nursery School has been rated as 'requires improvement' following it's latest Ofsted inspection. Photo: Google

The report continued: “Pupils speak confidently about staying safe and they know who to speak to if they have any worries.

"There are high expectations for pupils to achieve well.

"However, these are not yet realised for all pupils.

"The curriculum is not yet ambitious enough for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Children in the early years get off to a strong start to their education and most develop the right approach to their learning.”

However, Ofsted said some parents and carers feel that their children are not set work that is sufficiently demanding and some parents of pupils with SEND do not feel that their children receive the support they need.

Inspectors praised the school’s prioritising of reading – but said not all pupils are making the progress they should.

They also praised opportunities for pupils in after-school clubs and the school’s effective safeguarding measures.

It noted that staff, including early career teachers, enjoy working at the school and feel supported, but that not all teachers fully understand how to teach pupils well and pupils did not always learn as well as they could as a result.

The report also said leaders ‘should ensure that any support for pupils who struggle to read is precise and effective, that ‘pupils with SEND receive the support they need so that they achieve as highly as they should’ and ‘that governors receive the information that they need to help them provide precise challenge and support’.