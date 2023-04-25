The demonstrations at Hucknall and Bulwell will two of several taking place across Nottinghamshire, as well as the rest of the East Midlands – all between 8am and 9am – as part of the NEU’s campaign to win a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

In addition to the pickets, a regional march and rally in will take place in Derby on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further strike action will also take place on Tuesday, May 2.

Members of the NEU will be staging picket lines outside schools as teachers strike again this week. Photo: Getty Images

Nick Raine, senior regional officer for the NEU in the East Midlands, said: “Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is failing to address the multiple problems damaging our children's education around teacher recruitment and retention problems, and inadequate school funding.

“She has been told by a significant majority of the profession that her pay and funding offer is not good enough – 98 per cent of NEU members rejected it, on a two-thirds turnout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Her response has been to deny the way the wind is blowing.

“It is this inaction which has left NEU teacher members in England’s schools and sixth form colleges to reluctantly take two more days of national strike action in the coming days.

“The NEU regrets any disruption to education and has put in place measures to ensure GCSE and A -level students have a full program on those days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But what parents know is the disruption to education on a daily basis.

“This is the result of government policy on pay, on workload, on funding, and its serial neglect of a recruitment and retention crisis.

“Pupils are now regularly taught by staff who do not specialise in the subject they are asked to teach, or by a series of different teachers for the same subject across a year.

“Schools are cutting subjects and facilities in order to make ends meet, reducing opportunities for young people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Support staff posts are disappearing, leading to less one-to-one time and support for our most vulnerable students.

“This Government has shown no understanding of just how serious the situation is.