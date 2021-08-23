Covid-19 death toll reaches 750 in Nottingham

The tragic toll was reached this week and is based on deaths caused by the virus in hospitals, care homes and in the community.

Many more people in the city remain seriously ill in hospital – especially younger people and those who remain unvaccinated.

Paying tribute to those who have died, Coun David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “Covid-19 continues to take a devastating toll on our city and reaching 750 deaths is an awful milestone.

New figures reveal 750 people have now died of Covid-19 in Nottingham

"I want to take this opportunity to stand with families who have lost loved ones as they grieve at this difficult time.

“It is important to look beyond the statistics and remember that each death represents a citizen of Nottingham – that is somebody’s parent or child, brother or sister, friend or colleague.

“It’s hard to express the tragedy of this loss of life.

"However, what is clear is that Covid-19 is still present in our city and we have to continue take steps to prevent its spread.”

The best advice is to continue to follow the guidance on ‘hands, face, space’, get vaccinated and have regular testing for Covid-19 even without symptoms.

Lucy Hubber, director of public health in Nottingham, said: “Our priority throughout the pandemic has been to keep people safe so reaching 750 deaths in our city is very sad news.

“We are continuing to work closely with the NHS and with other partners in the city to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated and can access a free Covid-19 test.

"Vaccination offers the best protection against this virus and anyone over 16 can now grab their jab.

“I would also urge everyone to wear a face covering in indoor public places – particularly on public transport – and to meet outdoors wherever possible.”

Latest Covid-19 figures for Nottingham city show 361 cases per 100,000 people against an England average of 322.

More information on where to get vaccinated can be found here.

Details of how to get a Covid-19 test can be found here.