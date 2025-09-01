Flu vaccination programme set to begin for children and pregnant women

Parents of young children and pregnant women are being urged to take up their free flu jab to help protect them against serious illness this winter. Last December, 93 children under five were hospitalised due to flu in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The flu vaccination programme begins on September 1 for:

Pregnant women: who can receive the flu vaccine at their GP surgery, through their ante-natal appointment at hospital, or at participating pharmacies.

Children who are aged 2 and 3 (on 31 August 2025): who will be invited by their GP for a quick and painless nasal spray vaccine.

A vaccinated pregnant woman

School-aged children: will be offered the flu vaccination through the school-aged immunisation teams, starting mid-September. Your child’s school will contact you with the date of the visit and ask you to complete a consent form.

Children aged 6 months – 2 years with an underlying health condition:

Conditions that affect their breathing, such as asthma (needing a steroid inhaler or tablets) or cystic fibrosis

had a lung or airways infection in the past that meant they needed to stay overnight in hospital

serious heart conditions

kidney or liver disease

some conditions that affect their brain or nerves, such as cerebral palsy

diabetes

a weakened immune system due to a condition or treatment, such as HIV or AIDS, chemotherapy or steroid medicine

problems with their spleen, such as sickle cell disease, or if they've had their spleen removed

a learning disability

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Last year’s high hospitalisation figures show how serious flu can be, particularly for vulnerable young children. The flu vaccination reduces a child’s risk of severe life-threatening flu by 75%, so it’s really important to take up the offer of free vaccination. The nasal vaccine for children is quick, painless and safe.

“Vaccination in pregnancy is also the best way to protect you and your unborn child. Please speak to your midwife, health visitor or GP if you have any questions.”

Lucy Rutter, Consultant in Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Vaccination is your first line of defence against flu. For pregnant women a vaccination reduces the risk of complications and protects your newborn baby when flu can be most dangerous.

“Illness in nursery and school aged children can be upsetting and disruptive but a quick, easy & free nasal spray can help prevent flu and reduce time off school and work.

“It’s easy to make an appointment for children aged 2-3 at your GP and the school aged immunisation service will be visiting schools across the city and county – all parents need to do is complete a consent form and the school and service will take care of the rest.

“If you’re not sure please ask your midwife, GP or contact Intrahealth, the school aged immunisation service, to make sure that you and your family are protected from flu this autumn and winter.”

Find out more about the flu vaccine for children and in flu vaccine in pregnancy.