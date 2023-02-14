Local GPs invite Hucknall residents to special health and wellbeing event

A PCN is a group of GP practices working together with other local organisations, such as community, mental health, social care, pharmacy, hospital and voluntary services.

Byron is one of six PCNs in the South Nottinghamshire Place-Based Partnership, which is a collaboration of providers, local authorities, and organisations working to join up health and social care across Broxtowe, Gedling, Hucknall and Rushcliffe.

The Hucknall for Health event is being held on Saturday, February 25, from 1-5pm, at Hucknall Leisure Centre, with representatives from local health and care organisations sharing information about their services and interactive sessions focused on wellbeing.

The Hucknall for Health event is being held at the town's leisure centre on February 25

On top of information from local services, attendees to the event, can also expect:

Free healthy food bundle to the value of £10, or a free blood pressure monitor; Cost of living advice and support; Advice from local health and care professionals; Health checks; Mental health support; Sports and activity opportunities

There will also be lots of things for children to take part in too.

Byron PCN has worked in partnership with Ashfield Council, local NHS, South Nottinghamshire PBP and local voluntary and community organisations to organise the event.

Dr Adam Connor, Hucknall GP and Byron PCN clinical director said: “Working across local services to support our residents is vital even at the best of times but with the cost-of-living crisis, and following on from the impact of Covid-19, it’s never been more important.

“As a primary care network, we recognised, along with other key local organisations, that we had an opportunity to put on an event that is open to our whole community to help tackle some of the issues that impact on people’s wellbeing.

“I hope that many of Hucknall residents can find the time to join us to find out more about the local support that is available and that by coming along to this event, you can access the help and advice you need to improve your health and wellbeing.”