Staff member Carolin Tomlinson and CityCare’s Preceptorship Programme have both been nominated in the Nursing Times Workforce Summit and Awards for 2023.

Carolin, the organisation’s reducing inequalities lead and Freedom to Speak Up guardian has been shortlisted for the Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award.

Carolin, who also won the Nottingham CityCare’s annual staff award earlier this year for valuing, equality, diversity and inclusion, was nominated to recognise the significant improvement and continued commitment to championing equality, diversity and inclusion in the health and care workforce.

Nottingham CityCare's Carolin Tomlinson has been nominated for a national award. Photo: Submitted

Carolin has actively sort to eliminate discrimination and championed equality across the protected characteristics.

She supports employees from minority ethnic backgrounds and promotes diversity in age, disability, gender or sexual orientation, ensuring equal access to opportunities and progression.

CityCare’s preceptorship programme has been announced as a finalist in the Preceptorship Programme of the Year, category reaching the shortlist for supporting newly-registered nurses and those new to roles in the community.

The transition from student nurse to newly registered nurse has never been a bigger step than now and one that requires the foundation provided by an appropriate preceptorship programme.

Supporting and nurturing new nurses and midwives during their vital first year means they can flourish and make the vital contribution for which they trained.

Nottingham CityCare is also the first organisation in the midlands to be awarded the National Preceptorship Award Interim Quality Mark.

Lou Bainbridge, Nottingham CityCare chief executive, said: “I am so proud of the staff involved in the preceptorship programme as I know how much hard work has gone into the support they provide.

"It is lovely to see their efforts are being acknowledged in being shortlisted for an award.

“To see Carolin shortlisted is so wonderful to see.

"Carolin works so hard within the organisation, she has encouraged staff members to value their worth and access opportunities to enhance their career development.

“It is wonderful to be shortlisted in one category, but to be shortlisted in two is a true honour and testament to our amazing staff, who provide such important health care and treatment for our local community.”