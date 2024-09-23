Travel Well scheme bringing more walking and cycling sessions to Bulwell in October
Bulwell Runners and Walkers are holding evening sessions at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Tuesday (1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) and Thursday (3, 10, 17, 24 and 31) from 7pm to 9pm on both days.
The Thursday sessions will also include Nordic walkers as well as the usual runners and walkers.
Group cycle ride confidence sessions are being held between 10am and 11am at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Sunday, October 6 and Sunday, October 27.
One-to-one cycle confidence sessions are also being held Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Sunday, October 6 from 12.15pm to 1.15pm, and Sunday, October 27 October from 11.15am to 12.15pm and 12.15pm to 1.15pm.
And a bike maintenance workshop is being held at Crabtree Farm Community Centre on Wednesday, October 23 from 6pm to 8pm.