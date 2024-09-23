Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nottingham City Council’s Travel Well project is bringing more sessions to Bulwell in October for people who want to get fit on two feet or two wheels.

Bulwell Runners and Walkers are holding evening sessions at the Ken Martin Leisure Centre every Tuesday (1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) and Thursday (3, 10, 17, 24 and 31) from 7pm to 9pm on both days.

The Thursday sessions will also include Nordic walkers as well as the usual runners and walkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottingham City Council is running more walking and cycling events in Bulwell in October. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Group cycle ride confidence sessions are being held between 10am and 11am at Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Sunday, October 6 and Sunday, October 27.

One-to-one cycle confidence sessions are also being held Bulwell Forest Recreation Ground on Sunday, October 6 from 12.15pm to 1.15pm, and Sunday, October 27 October from 11.15am to 12.15pm and 12.15pm to 1.15pm.

And a bike maintenance workshop is being held at Crabtree Farm Community Centre on Wednesday, October 23 from 6pm to 8pm.