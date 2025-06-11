A Cadbury spokesperson has confirmed a reduction in size 🍫

Cadbury has confirmed a size decrease in Freddo multipacks

The price remains unchanged despite the size decrease

Freddo bars has caused a lot outrage over the years due to price increases

It’s become a long-running joke over the years that some of us are old enough to remember when Freddo’s were a lot bigger, and a lot cheaper, than they are now.

Freddo is an iconic small-sized chocolate bar produced by legendary chocolate company Cadbury.

Targeted towards young children, the Freddo bar is shaped like a cartoon frog character, with the features of the frog imprinted into the bar.

Cadbury shrinks Freddo multipacks - with shoppers getting even less for their money

Freddo bars were first launched in the UK in 1973, before being withdrawn from shelves in 1979. However, in 1994 Freddo made a triumphant comeback, priced at only 10p per bar.

Over the years, the Freddo bar has increased in price, and for a singular bar in 2025, the price currently stands at 30p or more.

However, Cadbury has now shrunken the size of its Freddo multipacks by 20% according to The Grocer.

The multipacks were previously sized at 5x18g for the usual Freddo multipack, and 5x19.5g for the Caramel Freddo multipack. Now, the multipacks are sized 4x18g for Freddo, and 4x19.5g for Caramel Freddo.

Despite the decrease in size, Cadbury has not reduced the price of the Freddo multipacks, which are still priced for around £1.40 across UK supermarkets.

A spokesperson for Cadbury owner Mondelez International, said to The Grocer that the change to Freddo multipacks was made due to "significantly higher input costs.”

They further confirmed that ingredients used in Freddo have risen in price, leading to the Freddo being expensive to make.

They continued: “This means that our products continue to be much more expensive to make and while we have absorbed these costs where possible, we still face considerable challenges.

“As a result of this difficult environment, we have had to make the decision to slightly reduce the weight of our Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo multipacks so that we can continue to provide consumers with the brands they love, without compromising on the great taste and quality they expect."

