Carlsberg Marston set to axe eight popular British beers from pubs after Christmas
- Eight beers are set to be axed from pubs
- Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company has made the decision to discontinue the beers
- The beers will not be available in pubs after December 2024
Eight popular beers look to be axed from pubs after Christmas.
The British cask beers, including Bank’s Mild, Marston’s 61 Deep, Eagle IPA, will not be available at boozers after December 2024, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has reported.
According to the consumer organisation, the beers’ manufacturer, Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC), has confirmed it will axe the eight lines in cask format - meaning they won’t be available in pubs.
CAMRA’s real ale, cider and perry campaigns director and vice chair, Gillian Hough said: "I hope that this change will mean space on the bar for licensees to stock guest beers from local independent breweries, but realistically, I suspect this isn't what CMBC plans.
"This loss of consumer choice is the inevitable outcome of a brewing conglomerate run by accountants and the bottom line.
"This is a sad and disappointing decision that puts both the history and the future of British brewing in jeopardy."
CMBC have been contacted for comment.
In a statement issued to The Sun, a CMBC spokesperson said: "Understandably, where demand has sadly declined we do have to make the difficult choice to delist beers.
"We continue to invest in and launch new cask ales as well as support popular traditional cask ales ranging from Banks’s Amber Bitter to Marston’s Pedigree."
The list of beers that will no longer be available, according to CAMRA, include:
- Bank’s Mild
- Bank’s Sunbeam
- Bombardier (Keg)
- Eagle IPA
- Jennings Cumberland Ale
- Mansfield Dark Smooth (Keg)
- Mansfield Original Bitter (Keg)
- Marston’s Old Empire
- Marston’s 61 Deep
- Ringwood Boondoggle
- Ringwood Old Thumper
While they won’t be available in pubs, some of the beers will still be available to purchase elsewhere.
Bottles of Bank’s Mild, Jennings Cumberland Ale, Marston’s 61 Deep, Ringwood Boondoggle and Old Empire can be purchased directly from Marston’s.
Supermarkets are also currently stocking some of the beers, with Jennings Cumberland Ale available at Ocado, Old Empire at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Ocado and Ringwood at Morrisons.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.