Bulwell care home residents fly the flag for Pride month with popular drag queen

Dripping in golden sequins, Fanny Burns entertained the residents with live renditions of classic hits such as Frank Sinatra’s My Way and Shirley Bassey’s Big Spender.

Pride flags in hand, the residents and staff members had a great time singing and dancing along.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resident Phyllis Bramley, aged 94, said: “What an amazing day, I had so much fun, and Fanny has fantastic legs.”

Brenda Walton, Fanny Burns and Roy Blake celebrate Pride Month. Picture: Ideal Carehomes.

Fanny – otherwise known as Lewis Brown – said: “There is a massive need for Pride across the world, to help support the LGBTQ+ community in countries where it’s still not accepted and understood.

“Luckily the UK is growing in acceptance, and this is shown by the fact that our care homes, like Fairway View, are supporting the right to be who you are. You don’t have to be LGBTQ+ to fly the flag - just flying the flag will make a difference to someone around you and make them feel loved.”

Sarah Barnes, home manager of Fairway View, Swale Close, said: “It’s important to us to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness in our home, and what better way to celebrate Pride Month than with the amazing Fanny Burns.

Fanny Burns and Roy Blake at the care home. Picture: Ideal Carehomes

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our staff and residents had the best time singing, dancing, and laughing together. We can’t wait to see Fanny Burns again.”

To find out more about living at Fairway View, call the home on 0115 975 8770, or email [email protected]