Council focusing on helping vulnerable Ashfield residents in wake of Storm Babet flooding

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), said councillors dealt with dozens of incidents since Friday but have reported that calls have started to reduce.

Hucknall Leisure Centre was initially set up as an evacuation centre on Friday, but this has now ended and the council is now concentrating on assisting vulnerable residents and working with key partners as recovery efforts are launched.

Coun Zadrozny said: “With things starting to calm down, we wanted to give you an update on the flooding situation.

Hucknall Leisure Centre was briefly used as an evacuation centre as major flooding hit the town. Photo: Submitted

“Councillors reported dozens of areas of concern to Nottinghamshire Council, including areas in Hucknall, Jacksdale, Kirkby, Leamington, Selston, Sutton, Stanton Hill and Teversal and across our district.

“We held another meeting with the emergency planning team at the county council on Saturday morning.

"They (the council) are reporting that whilst the floods are receding in some areas, in others there remains significant concerns.

"Our teams have been out in those areas most impacted.

“Hucknall Leisure Centre has now closed as an evacuation centre due to impacted residents staying with families and friends.

"We'd ask residents to keep in touch with areas of concern.

"We are now moving to the recovery effort and have arranged visits for vulnerable residents.

"In the meantime, stay safe and keep please keep reporting issues to [email protected]