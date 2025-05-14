12 year sentence for man who set fires across Hucknall

A Hucknall man who went on an arson spree has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Harrison, aged 32, started his night on November 11, 2024 by setting a van in a car park alight, which caused the fence encircling the car park in Bestwood Road, Hucknall, to quickly set on fire.

Firefighters and police were quick to attend and ensure the blaze was put out just after 10pm.

Harrison’s night of lighting didn’t stop there though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Harrison, aged 32. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Following reports from the public, emergency workers followed a trail of other objects lit on fire – including a van on Pagett Close, where again the fencing, then a garden shed, next to the scene caught ablaze.

When taken into custody the same night for an unrelated incident, Harrison’s clothes were recognised by officers from doorbell footage that captured a man at the scene of one of the blazes.

This led officers to arrest him on suspicion of arson, where they then discovered videos on Harrison’s phone capturing first-hand evidence of the first blaze.

Appearing in Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, May 9, Harrison, of Hill Road, Bestwood Village, was found guilty of five counts of arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also found guilty of further offences, including two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault by beating an emergency worker and common assault of an emergency worker.

Harrison was found guilty of two counts of criminal damage, assault by beating and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 years – a seven-year custodial sentence with an added five-year extended license for violence.

Detective Constable Emma White, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These acts of arson were random and had no reasoning, which makes Harrison extremely dangerous and a risk to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victims have suffered through the loss and damage to their property, and it is only through pure luck that nobody was seriously injured during the arson incidents.

“I’d also like to reinforce how unacceptable it is to use violence or abusive behaviour towards any emergency service worker or other members of the public.

“He has shown through his repeated actions a complete disregard for the law, and this sentencing should serve as a warning for him and others about the consequences of violent criminal behaviour.”