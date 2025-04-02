Former Nottinghamshire detective constable charged with rape and sexual assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former detective constable has been charged with non-recent counts of rape and sexual assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Bellamy, aged 60, of Keyworth, will appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4, charged with four counts of rape.

The former constable* has also been charged with assault by penetration and misconduct in a public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2006 and 2007 and relate to the same woman.

Nottinghamshire Police.

Bellamy, who retired from Nottinghamshire Police in 2019, was attached to a Domestic Abuse Support Unit (DASU) based at Oxclose Lane Police Station at the time of the alleged offences, which have been investigated by the force’s Public Protection unit.

His last posting was within the force’s Fraud unit.

Due to ongoing court proceedings, police are unable to make any further comment in relation to the case at this stage.

Last year, Nottinghamshire Police joined all police forces in the UK to launch the Police Anti-Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service, which is run by the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service gives the public an anonymous and confidential route to report concerns about criminal behaviour by individuals in policing.

Reports can be made online or by calling 0800 085 0000.

The service can be accessed at crimestoppers-uk.org/get-involved/campaigns/the-police-anti-corruption-and-abuse-reporting-service.

The defendant should not be confused with another Nottinghamshire Police employee of the same name – i.e. a former Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Inspector who remains employed by the force as a Designing Out Crime Officer, based within the Prevention Hub.