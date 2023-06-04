Police were called to Watnall Road after receiving reports a man had been the target of a robbery attempt.

The victim was walking along the street at around 10.15pm on April 3 when he was allegedly ordered to hand over items by a group.

Fearing for his safety, the man tried to walk around the group, but was kicked in the leg before managing to leave the scene without handing any items over.

Police want to speak to these people

The group was reportedly made up of five people, with each described as having their hoods up at the time of the incident.

Police investigating the incident have now released images of a group of people they’d like to identify in connection with the offence.

PC Kate Hardy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Both robbery and attempted robbery are extremely serious crimes that will simply not be tolerated in our communities.

“Although nothing was ultimately taken during this incident, it will have still left the victim feeling very intimidated, which is not okay.

“Attempted robberies like the one reported here can have a really lasting impact on people, which is precisely why we treat all reports of this nature so seriously.

“We believe the people pictured in these images have information that could aid our investigation, so we’d ask anyone who recognises them to contact us straight away.”