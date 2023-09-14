Burglar who stole iPads from school jailed after being caught in Bulwell

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philip Edwards left a trail of damage and misery after forcing his way into premises and stealing items including laptops, iPads, AirPods, and mobile phones.

The 41-year-old stole iPads from Stanstead Primary School in Rise Park during two raids on May 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers quickly arrived in the area, following reports of a burglary in progress, shortly after 8.10pm, and carried out searches.

Philip Edwards has been jailed for two years for a string of burglaries. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Edwards was spotted running away but he was chased and caught by officers within minutes at Bulwell Forest Golf Club.

When they searched his bag they found 13 iPads.

Edwards then told officers where he had stashed nine more iPads which he had hidden in bushes having stolen them from the school earlier that day.

Edwards, formerly of Mount Hooton Road, Radford, also burgled businesses at the Southglade Business Park in Bestwood, between May 1 and June 30, and in Park Lane, Old Basford, between April 15 and July 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He smashed windows to gain entry before stealing items including laptops, iPads, AirPods, cameras, mobile phones, headphones, computer monitors, wireless keyboards, Apple mice and a hard drive.

Edwards went on to plead guilty to nine counts of burglary and was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on September 11.