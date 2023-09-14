Burglar who stole iPads from school jailed after being caught in Bulwell
Philip Edwards left a trail of damage and misery after forcing his way into premises and stealing items including laptops, iPads, AirPods, and mobile phones.
The 41-year-old stole iPads from Stanstead Primary School in Rise Park during two raids on May 26.
Officers quickly arrived in the area, following reports of a burglary in progress, shortly after 8.10pm, and carried out searches.
Edwards was spotted running away but he was chased and caught by officers within minutes at Bulwell Forest Golf Club.
When they searched his bag they found 13 iPads.
Edwards then told officers where he had stashed nine more iPads which he had hidden in bushes having stolen them from the school earlier that day.
Edwards, formerly of Mount Hooton Road, Radford, also burgled businesses at the Southglade Business Park in Bestwood, between May 1 and June 30, and in Park Lane, Old Basford, between April 15 and July 10.
He smashed windows to gain entry before stealing items including laptops, iPads, AirPods, cameras, mobile phones, headphones, computer monitors, wireless keyboards, Apple mice and a hard drive.
Edwards went on to plead guilty to nine counts of burglary and was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on September 11.
Inspector Gordon Fenwick, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The impact of burglary on local businesses can be severe and far-reaching which is why we treat all reports seriously and we will continue our relentless work to tackle this issue and identify and locate offenders like Edwards and bring them to justice.”