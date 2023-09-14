Watch more videos on Shots!

Aaron Lancaster, aged 32, targeted a number of stores over a four-month period in the Bulwell, Top Valley and Bestwood areas.

He swiped items from shelves in supermarkets, convenience stores and discount retailers before leaving without paying.

Lancaster filled bags, shopping baskets or his pockets with items including meat, cheese and household good before fleeing.

Aaron Lancaster has been jailed for a string of shoplifting offences. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

On two occasions at Co-op, Beckhampton Road, Bestwood, he threatened staff who challenged him as he attempted to leave the store.

Lancaster even produced a screwdriver from his pocket and threatened to stab a staff member after one incident on August 17.

Officers have worked closely with the stores involved as part of their investigation and charged him with multiple counts of shoplifting.

Lancaster, of Haswell Road, Bulwell, has now been jailed for 51 weeks after admitting 13 shop thefts and two counts of threatening behaviour.

Insp John Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Lancaster is a prolific shoplifter who has caused serious issues for a number of local stores.

“He has repeatedly walked into shops and made no attempt to hide the fact he was grabbing items from shelves and leaving without paying.

“Making violent threats towards shop staff simply trying to do their job by confronting him is completely unacceptable.

