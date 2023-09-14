News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Third man arrested in connection with robbery at Bulwell jewellers

A third man has been arrested as detectives continue their investigation into a robbery at a Bulwell jewellers.
By John Smith
Published 14th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 08:51 BST
A circular saw was used to smash a window at Gold Bulwellion, in Commercial Road at around 3.40pm on September 8.

Two offenders filled a bag with jewellery before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Detectives are continuing to analyse CCTV footage and carry out local inquiries as they investigate the incident.

A third person has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Bulwell jewellers. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA third person has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Bulwell jewellers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A third person has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Bulwell jewellers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Two men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.

A third man, aged 41, has now been detained on suspicion of the same offence.

Detective Sergeant Al Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Brazen criminality of this type will not be tolerated and this third arrest is an important step in our ongoing investigation.

“We still want to hear from people who witnessed the robbery or has any relevant CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage.

"Contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 489 of 8 September 2023, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”