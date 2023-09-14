Watch more videos on Shots!

A circular saw was used to smash a window at Gold Bulwellion, in Commercial Road at around 3.40pm on September 8.

Two offenders filled a bag with jewellery before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Detectives are continuing to analyse CCTV footage and carry out local inquiries as they investigate the incident.

Two men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of robbery over the weekend.

A third man, aged 41, has now been detained on suspicion of the same offence.

Detective Sergeant Al Prentice, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Brazen criminality of this type will not be tolerated and this third arrest is an important step in our ongoing investigation.

“We still want to hear from people who witnessed the robbery or has any relevant CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage.