Court rules Hucknall drugs and ASB hotspot property can stay shut down until March

The property, on St Mary’s Way, was initially closed for three months back in September after previous inspections found drug paraphernalia and a bypassed electricity meter which was a fire concern and posed a significant risk to members of the public.

The ongoing issues surrounding the property were brought to fore in a fiery public meeting back in July when the police and councillors were slammed by a furious crowd of local residents who demanded the authorities did more to tackle the ongoing issues.

Subsequently, the property was closed down for an initial three months after an order was obtained under section 76 and 77 of the ASB, Crime and Policing Act 2014 which prevented anyone from accessing the property including the occupiers for a period of three months.

Police and Coun John Wilmott outside the property which will now remain closed for a further six months

Due to ongoing public safety concerns, Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire Police applied for an extension of the closure order at Nottinghamshire Magistrates Court which was approved on December 14.

The court was satisfied that the extension was necessary to prevent disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour at the premises and serious nuisance to members of the public.

It means the property will remain closed down until March and no-one will be able to gain access apart from members of the emergency services, any future tenant or tenants as housed by the council or any representatives as authorised by the council.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “This approval at court should send a very clear message to residents who blight our communities with repeat criminal and antisocial behaviour.

"Working closely the council’s community safety team, we have listened to local residents and taken decisive action to protect them from further harm.

"We will be continuing to work in the area to support the local community.’’

Antonio Taylor, community safety manager at the council, added: “I would like to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this case to help secure the extension of the order.

