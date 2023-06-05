Drink-driver caught on M1 near Bulwell after police spot van being driven 'erratically'

Response officers were travelling southbound on the M1 when they spotted a van being driven erratically.

Shortly after that initial spot at 3.20am on Friday, June 2, police caught up with the vehicle and pulled it over at junction 26.

After approaching the van, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from inside and began to suspect the driver could be under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, subsequently failed a roadside breathalyser test and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Inspector Jamie Gilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully, our officers were able to safely pull over this suspected drink-driver after they spotted a van being driven erratically on the motorway.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol, or indeed drugs, for the simple reason that doing this puts people at risk of harm.

“Having a drink or taking drugs dramatically inhibits people’s ability to react to certain situations and has a huge impact on judgement calls too.

“Clearly driving a car when in this state is incredibly dangerous – not just for the driver but for everyone around them as well.

“That decision can lead to devastating consequences, such as people losing their lives and other lives being ruined as a result too, which clearly nobody wants to happen.

“If you suspect someone could be driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, don’t take a chance, report it, either by calling the police on 999, or 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Nottinghamshire Police has a zero tolerance approach to drink or drug-driving and carries out regular operations to clampdown on offenders and deter people from getting behind the wheel while over the limit.