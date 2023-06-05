News you can trust since 1904
Drugs and weapons seized by police in Hucknall after house raided

Police have have arrested two people after finding drugs and weapons inside a house in Hucknall.
By John Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “Officers from the Hucknall beat team conducted a warrant on an address in Hucknall after numerous reports were received about illegal activity being present at the address.

“A quantity of suspected class A drugs were found within the property, as well as cash, drugs paraphernalia and weapons.

“Two people were arrested in connection with the findings of the warrant.

Police have arrested two people after drugs and weapons were seized at an address in Hucknall
“Thank you to the local community for reporting information regarding illegal activity at the address, as this was used to support applying for and being granted a warrant for the address.

“Please keep reporting in any illegal activity or concerns you may have within Hucknall.”