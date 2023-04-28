Heartless Hucknall thieves steal child's bike and scooter from back garden

The incident happened at 10.59pm on Tuesday, April 25 on Elm Avenue when the items were stolen, it is believed by a white male with ginger hair and a white female with blonde hair, driving a Ford Transit.

Police are also appealing for information on several other incidents of theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, April 19 and 6.45am on Thursday, April 20, a black Range Rover Discovery was stolen from a driveway on Moor Road Hucknall.

Between 1.30pm on Thursday, April 20 and 1.20pm Friday, April 21, a blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a property on Victoria Street, Hucknall.

Between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday, April 25, white Ford Transit was stolen from outside a property in Lambie Close, Hucknall.

At 6.23am on Friday, April 21, a black Carrera push bike was stolen from the communal hallway at Leen Valley Care Home on Nottingham Road, Hucknall – one person ha since been arrested in connection with this.

On Friday, April 21 at Bestwood Stores, Hucknall two youths kicked and damaged some fencing outside after being refused service in the shop.

At 5.50pm on Monday, April 24 April on Hucknall Road, Newstead near the junction with Musters Road, three males aged 14 to 16 years-old, threw stones at a passing Trent Barton bus, cracking the windscreen, but there were no reported injuries.

At 7.15pm on Monday, April 24, a group of youths were causing a nuisance at Cashino Gaming in High Street and caused a glass door to shatter.

At 8.17pm on Tuesday, April 25, a large group of teenagers, both male and female were kicking doors, in Titchfield Street, Hucknall, causing minor damage to at least one door.

At 2.07pm on Saturday, April 22, two off-road bikers were riding dangerously on The Ranges, Hucknall at a time when there were a lot of people walking about.