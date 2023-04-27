News you can trust since 1904
Police appeal for public's help after Hucknall drugs bust

Police are calling on Hucknall residents to help them crackdown even harder on drugs-related crime in the town.

By John Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST

Police seized quantities of class A and class B drugs after raiding an address at St Mary’s View in Ogle Street on Tuesday, April 25.

Officers also sezied drug-related paraphernalia and prescription medication, which they believed appeared to be being misused.

Also recovered was a can of pepper spray which constitutes a section 5 firearm .

Drugs and pepper spray were seized by police during a house raid in Hucknall
Drugs and pepper spray were seized by police during a house raid in Hucknall
As part of the operation, a woman was arrested and later released whilst investigations continue.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “Officers are currently collating evidence to assess the level of community concern linked to the address and considering applying for a closure order to prevent any further criminality, nuisance or disorder associated to the address."

The raid was the latest in a number of raids police have made on properties suspected of being involved in supplying drugs in recent months.

But they say they need the public’s help to catch more people involved in drug dealing in the town.

They said: “We believe properties on St Mary’s View are causing community upset and we aim to seek premises closure orders to bring a prompt and effective solution to the problem.

"To obtain closure orders we need evidence from the community of the issues being caused whether this be criminality, serious nuisance or disorder.

"If you have witnessed issues linked to addresses in this locality or if behaviour from addresses in this locality are impacting your quality of life please contact us either through direct message, via the control room on 101 or email at [email protected]

“It is really important that closure orders are heard at civil court, so even if you provide a statement, unless you want your name being heard at court, we can anonymise your evidence so you do not need to fear any repercussions.

"Whether that is your details removed from a statement you give or you talk to us and we provide a statement along the lines of ‘I spoke to local resident who did not wish to provide a statement but they told me...’

"So if addresses in this locality are affecting you this is your opportunity to work with the police in confidence and help us tackle the issue.”