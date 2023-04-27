Shalaw Omer, aged 30, of The Cliff, was part of a violent trio who assaulted the man and falsely imprisoned him.

The victim was lured from his home in Hyson Green, Nottingham, to a business premises on Alfreton Road where he was ordered to pay back a debt the trio claimed they were owed.

Threats were also made that his family would be harmed if money was not handed over.

Shalaw Omer was jailed for 21 months for his part in the assault

Omer was jailed for 21 months after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Shaho Omer, aged 23, of Manifold Gardens, The Meadows, received a 19-month jail sentence after admitting causing bodily harm and false imprisonment.

Bharoz Rashid, aged 51, of Claygate, Carlton, was locked up for 18 months after admitting causing actual bodily harm.

All three were also given a restraining order not to contact the victim directly or indirectly for five years.

The victim was taken from his home in a car on October 29, last year, at about 9pm.

He was dragged into a back room at the address on Alfreton Road where the beatings took place.

When he agreed to pay the money within a certain time the victim was allowed to walk home.

He contacted police who carried out a detailed investigation into the allegations.

Detectives found CCTV footage which showed the victim being dragged from the car and beaten up.

On the footage, Shalaw Omer was clearly seen striking the victim with the wooden pole before calling Rashid on a mobile phone.

The victim was then seen pleading with Rashid on a video call.

Shaho Omer was then seen to kick and hit the victim during a prolonged assault that lasted more than 20 minutes.

Detective Constable Rebecca Brosgarth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious and violent incident and we were determined to get justice for the victim.

“It must have been an extremely frightening ordeal for him and I hope the sentences handed down provide some comfort.