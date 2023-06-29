High-visibility patrols continuing on Hucknall and Bulwell trams in wake of fatal stabbing

Mr Knowles, aged 32, of Staunton Drive, Sherwood, died after he was stabbed on a tram approaching Highbury Vale tram stop on Monday, at about 11.10am.

Detectives are continuing to pursue multiple lines of inquiry and a 24-year-old man remains under arrest on suspicion of murder.

High-visibility patrols increased in the aftermath of the incident and are set to continue for the coming days to reassure the public and address any concerns they may have.

Police will be maintaining an increased presence on trams following the stabbing of Kyle Knowles

Members of the public out and about in the area, using the trams, or who simply want to have a chat with officer should do so.

Patrolling the tram network and working with partners at NET trams is not new for the force and officers will be there offer extra reassurance to anyone feeling scared, anxious, or worried.

The investigation into Mr Knowles' death remains ongoing and specially-trained officers are continuing to support his family.

Anyone with any information, who has any mobile phone footage or was in the area at the time is asked to either call 101, quoting incident number 274 of 26 June 2023, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Members of the public with information can also submit this through the major incident public portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM23E51-PO1

Notts Victim CARE is available to anyone who has been directly or indirectly affected by the incident and is a free system for anybody to use.

You can contact 0800 3047575 or visit crowd.in/5aEkrw