Between 6pm on Wednesday, January 18 and 9am the following day, a laptop was stolen from a blue Seat Ateca which was broken into on Church Drive.

And on Monday, January 23, at about 10.25pm, a car parked outside Prego Pizza, on Annesley Road, had a side window forced open and a Samsung mobile phone was stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following day, January 24, between 8.45am and 5.15pm, part of the rear bumper on a white Ford Fiesta was stolen while it was parked at Hucknall Tram Stop car park.

Police have had reports of a number of car break-ins in Hucknall

Elsewhere, on Thursday, January 19, at about 9.30pm, a patio window at house on Bramble Grove was broken by three teenagers, who ran off.

On January 23, at 3.30pm, six teenagers caused damage to the front door of house in Bentinck Street.

Overnight on January 23, a silver and blue Hitman mountain bike was stolen from a rear garden of a house on Peveril Street.

On Wednesday, January 25, at about 11.45pm, a male person attempted to steal some plant pots from a front garden on Albert Street.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has any information concerning any of these incidents, particularly if they witnessed any of them, know who the person or persons responsible are or have any CCTV footage that may be of help.

Advertisement

Advertisement