Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were quickly deployed after reports of an aggravated burglary involving weapons at an address in Hucknall overnight on Tuesday, April 30 and windows being smashed at a property in Bestwood during the early hours of Wednesday, May 1.

A car believed to be linked to both incidents was spotted and followed by officers who used a stinger before boxing the vehicle in to bring it to a stop in Wilkinson Street, Nottingham, at around 1am on May 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three suspects were detained in the car and a fourth suspect was arrested after a foot chase.

Police seized these weapons from a car believed to be linked to a Hucknall burglary. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

When officers searched the car they recovered a machete, samurai sword, baseball bat, and drugs.

Three men, aged 18, 19, and 19, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a knife in a public place, and criminal damage.

A 15-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Sgt Nathan Bingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As our coordinated response to these reported incidents has shown, Nottinghamshire Police treats weapon-related crime extremely seriously.

“Our priority is to keep people safe and reduce any risk as soon as possible, and this was a great example of that commitment as officers were quickly deployed and made arrests soon after.

“The consequences of carrying a knife can be devastating which is why the force continues to work hard every day to tackle the issue and target people who carry weapons on our streets as well as focusing on proactive work with partners to prevent weapon-enabled crime and violence from happening in the first place.

“We remain determined to drive down knife crime in our communities and the public’s continued support is key to helping us to achieve our goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Superintendent Louise Clarke added: “This is yet another example of the excellent work our armed officers do every day to tackle crime and keep people safe.