Man arrested in Bulwell in connection with reports of woman threatened with a gun

The 29-year-old man was stopped in a vehicle on Hucknall Lane in the town at around 9am on May 5 and arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The man is one four people who have been arrested in connection with the incident after officers were called to an address in Lindfield Road, Broxtowe, at around 4.15pm on May 4 after a woman reported being with threatened by a man armed with what she believed was a gun.

Armed officers later searched a property in Strelley Road, Broxtowe and found a number of knives and samurai swords.

Police have arrested four people after reports of a woman being threatened with a gun

As well as the man arrested in Bulwell, officers have also arrested a 33-year-old man and two 23-year-old women on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Jamie Moore, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police treats all reports of firearms offences very seriously and, as shown in this case, officers respond swiftly to anyone reported to be carrying weapons in public.

“The force is committed to taking firearms off the streets and educating the public about the dangers they pose.

“Officers worked tirelessly to arrest these suspects, and will be continuing to provide reassurance to the wider community following the incident.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 482 of 4 May 2023.