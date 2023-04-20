Weapons found and collected as part of day of action in Bestwood and Top Valley

Police, firefighters and council environmental officers teamed up for the Safer Streets activity in the Bestwood and Top Valley area on April 19 which was aimed at making residents feel safer.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team for Bestwood and Top Valley carried out the weapons sweep, as well as high-visibility patrols on an electric bicycle and handing out leaflets to make people aware of StreetSafe – an online portal where people can report areas where they don’t feel safe so that action can be taken.

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) supported the event by giving free fire safety advice to local residents and offering ‘safe and well’ visits.

PC Leah Thompson with one of the StreetSafe leaflets that were handed out on the day

Nottingham City Council made it a clean sweep by litter picking, grass cutting and making public spaces feel cleaner, tidier and safer.

The action was part of the Safer Streets scheme, which aims to make our public spaces safer by preventing neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.

It is one of a huge list of interventions being funded in the area after the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Nottinghamshire secured £3 million from the Home Office for projects including CCTV and automatic number plate recognition cameras, youth diversionary work and free home security devices.

PC Johnny Hobbs with the new electric bike

PCC Caroline Henry (Con) said: “These high-visibility days of action are a great way to give some additional reassurance to local residents that we are working together as partners to ensure their neighbourhoods are safer and more appealing.

“This is in addition to all of the other Safer Streets work that people will have seen in the area, including around 150 local burglary victims who have now been given free home security devices to prevent repeat offences, while a number of CCTV cameras are being installed across the area to help people feel safer.”

James Douglas, head of community protection at the council, added: “A clean neighbourhood can often be the precursor to a safer neighbourhood.

"Similarly, we find that visible signs of crime and anti-social behaviour can create an environment that unfortunately encourages further problems.

PCSO Chris Lowe conducting the weapons sweep with a metal detector on the day

“A large amount of resources have been put into this area, through Safer Streets funding, to tackle things like fly-tipping, graffiti, groups loitering, litter and street drinking. The aim is to create an environment that not only feels safer but looks cleaner – evidence suggests that this will contribute to longer-lasting effects.

“A really important part of this process is to get as many partners and organisations, along with local residents, to play their part and showcase a real sense of community pride.”

NFRS also showed their support for local residents by helping them stay safe from fires and offering smoke alarms.

Watch manager Nick Owen said: “Smoke alarms are life savers, and we ask that people test them regularly and have one fitted on every floor.

