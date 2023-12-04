Man pleads guilty to killing former Bulwell Academy caretaker and two students in Nottingham

A man has appeared in court charged with killing three people in Nottingham city centre back in the summer.

Valdo Calocane, aged 32 – who answered to the name of Adam Mendes – denied murdering Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar and former Bulwell Academy caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of June 13 this year.

But he pleaded guilty to their manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

He also pleaded guilty to attempting to murder three others by trying to run them down in a van, believed to have been stolen from Mr Coates.

Prosecutor Karim Khalil said the Crown Prosecution Service would need further time to decide whether to accept Calocane's pleas and the case was adjourned until January 16.

The horrific incidents in Nottingham on that fateful day caused shock around the city and the whole country.

The terrifying cycle of events began when Mr Webber and Miss O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, were stabbed to death on Ilkeston Road just after 4am.

Mr Coates, aged 65, who was formerly the site manager of Bulwell Academy, was then found dead from knife injuries on Magdala Road where he was believed to be on his way to work as the caretaker at Huntingdon Academy in St Ann’s.

Calocane then allegedly stole Mr Coates’ van and then ploughed into three people at a bus-stop on Milton Street in the city, leaving all three needing hospital treatement.

They were later named as Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller.

Calocane, himself a former student in the city, was arrested later the same day.

In the aftermath of the incidents, vigils were held and tributes were paid to all three victims with Bulwell Academy expressing its shock and sadness at the death of Mr Coates, who was a grandfather, a big Nottingham Forest fan and keen a fisherman.

In a statment at the time, the school said: “We are all shocked and devastated and our condolences are with Ian Coates’ family, friends and loved ones, as well as the many pupils and colleagues who he supported throughout his distinguished career.