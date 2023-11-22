Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace after a ‘nasty’ assault on a bouncer outside a pub in Nottingham.

The 28-year-old bouncer was detaining a drunk man at the Royal Children pub in Castle Gate on Saturday, November 11 at 10.26pm.

As he was doing so, two men began to attack the bouncer.

He was repeatedly punched before being kicked to the head.

One of the attackers has been described as a white male, in his late 20s, slim build, wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

The second attacker has been described as a black male, in his late 30s, wearing a black hat, camel coloured jacket, black top, black trousers and black shoes.

A CCTV image has been released of a man who could help police with their inquiries.

PC Maria Georgiou-Scott, said: “This was a nasty and unprovoked attack on a bouncer just trying to keep the public safe.

“He was trying to ensure a man was ejected from the premises for his behaviour when two men decided to launch a vicious attack on him, leaving him with a broken nose, black eye and injured lip.

“We have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and have released a CCTV image in the hope the public can assist us.

“We believe this man could help us further our investigation.

"Do you know the man in the picture or are you the man in the picture?

"Please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”