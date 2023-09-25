News you can trust since 1904
Police appeal after man assaulted with knife in Bestwood park

Police investigating a serious assault are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
By John Smith
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called to Muirfield Park, Bestwood, shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday, September 24 after a man was assaulted with what is believed to be a knife.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries to one of his hands.

Detectives investigating what happened are now appealing to any additional witnesses to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Additional officers have also been patrolling the area to provide reassurance.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand exactly what happened in the moments before, during, and after this assault.

“To this end we would like to speak with anyone who saw or heard a small group of people running though nearby streets around the time of incident.

“Officers have been going door-to-door speaking with residents, and we encourage any additional witnesses to come forward.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell camera footage that may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital to this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 686 of 24 September 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.