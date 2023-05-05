The incident happened overnight on Thursday, April 27 at the store on Ashgate Road.

Although the would-be intruders did not gain entry to the building, the doors were left damaged and in need of repair.

Police are appealing to anyone to come forward who can provide information about this and a number of incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage that have been reported recently.

Police are investigating after an attempted break-in at the Hucknall Tesco Extra store. Photo: Google

Between 9pm on April 27 and 9.30am the following day, a house was entered on Ruffs Drive, Hucknall and some car keys were taken and then used to steal a silver Land Rover Discovery parked on the drive.

At 7.50pm on April 27, at the disused Sandicliffe showroom on Portland Road, Hucknall, about five boys, aged between 11 and 12, were seen entering the building, but no damage was caused and nothing was stolen.

At 3am on April 27, a VW Transporter was broken into on Washdyke Lane, Hucknall and a soundbar stolen.

Between 7.30pm on Friday, April 28 and 7.30am the following day, a catalytic converter was stolen from a Honda Civic car on The Grove, Derby Road, Annesley Woodhouse.

Around 1.30pm on Saturday, April 29, on High Street, Hucknall a purse was accidentally dropped near the Post Office cash point and when the owner realised five minutes later and went to look for it, the purse had gone.

Between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on April 28, on Clumber Street, Hucknall the outer pane of glass in a window at the front of a house was smashed.

At 5pm on April 29, on Moseley Road, Annesley a black Ford Kuga parked in a layby and occupied by a female driver was approached by a white male aged around 60 of stocky build and with a white beard, who shouted abuse at the driver and kicked the car door – it is not known if any damage caused.

At 10.35pm on Tuesday, May 2, a window was smashed on a house on Croft Avenue, Hucknall,