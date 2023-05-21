News you can trust since 1904
Police release image of man they want to speak to after tram staff member threatened with violence in Highbury Vale

Police have released an image of a man they wish to trace after a tram ticket enforcement officer was threatened with violence at Highbury Vale tram stop.

By John Smith
Published 21st May 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 16:25 BST

Police were called to the incident at the tram stop in Lauriston Drive at around 2.45pm on Monday, May 8.

Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and are calling on the public’s help to catch the person responsible.

And they have released an image of a man that could help them with their inquiries.

Police want to speak to this man after a tram staff member was threatened in Highbury ValePolice want to speak to this man after a tram staff member was threatened in Highbury Vale
PC Charlie Flatters, who is investigating the incident, said “Incidents of violence and public order are taken very seriously in Nottinghamshire.

The tram enforcement officer was just doing their job and did not need to be treated with this level of hostility.

“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 370 of 8 May 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.