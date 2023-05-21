Police were called to the incident at the tram stop in Lauriston Drive at around 2.45pm on Monday, May 8.

Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and are calling on the public’s help to catch the person responsible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they have released an image of a man that could help them with their inquiries.

Police want to speak to this man after a tram staff member was threatened in Highbury Vale

PC Charlie Flatters, who is investigating the incident, said “Incidents of violence and public order are taken very seriously in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tram enforcement officer was just doing their job and did not need to be treated with this level of hostility.

“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries.