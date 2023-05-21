Police release image of man they want to speak to after tram staff member threatened with violence in Highbury Vale
Police have released an image of a man they wish to trace after a tram ticket enforcement officer was threatened with violence at Highbury Vale tram stop.
Police were called to the incident at the tram stop in Lauriston Drive at around 2.45pm on Monday, May 8.
Officers have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and are calling on the public’s help to catch the person responsible.
And they have released an image of a man that could help them with their inquiries.
PC Charlie Flatters, who is investigating the incident, said “Incidents of violence and public order are taken very seriously in Nottinghamshire.
The tram enforcement officer was just doing their job and did not need to be treated with this level of hostility.
“We have released an image of a man that could help us with our inquiries.
Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident number 370 of 8 May 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.