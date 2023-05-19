Wanted man arrested after Bulwell police chase ends in a car smash
A man wanted on suspicion of multiple crimes has been arrested in Bulwell after a police pursuit ended in a car crash.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team were on patrol in the Bulwell area when they spotted and then followed a suspected cloned van.
The driver immediately sped off and a pursuit ensued.
The chase continued towards Kimberley, as the driver failed to stop, before the van was involved in a collision with two cars in Cinderhill Road, Bulwell, shortly before 6pm on May 18.
The road was closed while the incident was dealt with and no serious injuries were reported.
The van driver ran off following the crash, but he was detained nearby after officers quickly caught up with him.
Checks revealed he was wanted for a number of offences .
The 49-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary, criminal damage, harassment, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
Sergeant James Rimmington, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a cracking bit of work by our officers who were quick to react and took decisive action.
“Their persistence paid off and, as a result, a man is now being questioned in connection with a number of serious offences.
“I would like to commend the work of all those involved with this arrest and hope it sends out a strong message to anyone trying to evade arrest – we will find you, and you will be brought into custody.”