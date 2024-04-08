Police secure Hucknall property for council as part of new crime crackdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Earlier this month, officers initiated a new three-step approach initiated by the Home Office to drive offenders out of the Broomhill Road area of of the town.

Already this month, police have raided one property and arrested three suspected drug dealers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, officers from the Hucknall neighbourhood policing team (NPT) were informed by local residents about concerns relating to another property on Broomhill Road on the Welbeck Estate.

Jane Martin, from Ashfield Council, with officers from Hucknall NPT at the property that has been made secure. Photo: Ashfield Police

Members of the community expressed fears that the property was being used and exploited by people other than the tenant for possible criminal purposes.

These concerns were shared with Jane Martin from Ashfield Council who acted swiftly to address the problem in conjunction with attending officers to make the property secure.

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield Police said: “Hucknall NPT are always keen to assist our partners at the council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We attended the address to make sure it was safe to enter and were able to help make the property safe and change the locks.

"Not only have we helped the council secure the property for a vulnerable tenant, it prevents the property being used for possible criminal enterprises such as cuckooing, which are a blight on the wider community.

"This is a prime example of partnership working within the 'Clear Hold Build' initiative in the Hucknall East area.”

The Clear, Hold, Build initiative – replicated with great success by police forces across the country – first seeks to clear criminals and their associates from the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police say the Broomhill Road area has been chosen to address residents’ concerns about drug-related crime and antisocial behaviour, to disrupt cross-border criminal activity from Nottingham and Bulwell, and to bring additional resources to the area.

Further raids and police actions are expected in the area over the coming weeks as part of the new operation.

The area will then be held and stabilised through high-visibility police patrols, assistance from partner agencies, and community support.