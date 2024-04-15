Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The operation, which is centered around the Hucknall East area encompassing Broomhill Road and surrounding streets, is part of a Home Office initiative and has seen a recent increased police presence in the area.

And police say the feedback they have had from local residents has been largely positive.

Posting on the Ashfield Police Facebook page, PC Neil Reddish who is part of the team spearheading the initiative, said: “Over the last week, the Hucknall neighbourhood policing team has completed two warrants, resulting in four arrests and now two significant arrests of individuals suspected of being heavily involved in drug supply in the area.”

PC Reddish was also quick to praise the local community for their help and support in making the operation a success so far – something that was echoed last week by Ashfield district commander Insp Chris Boylin.

PC Reddish continued: “The residents really are our eyes and ears, and we thank them for their feedback, support and increased local intelligence reports.

"Clear, Hold, Build was brought in to try and improve life for our community and businesses.

"We would encourage people to keep on reporting activity such as drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, so we can work together to make Hucknall a safer place for all.”

To report an issue or any crime incident or if you have information that would help police, call 101 or email [email protected].

In a emergency, dial 999.

Residents can also sign up for Notts Alert, an alert system run by Nottinghamshire Police that provides free updates about your local area.

It also enables members of the local community to receive updates and give feedback about the area that they live.

You can sign up for the alert system at nottsalerts.co.uk

For reporting issues such as anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping, abandoned vehicles, parking issues or graffiti, email [email protected] or call either 01623 450000 or 01623 457345.