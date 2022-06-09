Hucknall and Bulwell power supplier promises 'no waste to landfill by 2028’

The electricity distribution network operator for Hucknall and Bulwell, as it supplies the midlands, south west and south Wales, has made this one its core environment and sustainability commitments, outlined in its business plan for 2023 to 2028.

At the heart of the plan is a determination to lead the drive to decarbonisation, including cutting WPD’s own carbon emissions to zero by 2028 – 22 years ahead of UK

Government targets.

Western Power Distribution has vowed to send none of its waste to landfill by 2028. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Delivering its electricity services in an environmentally sustainable way will benefit customers by reducing the business’ carbon impact on them.

As well as the target for landfill, overall WPD will be cutting the tonnage of waste it produces by 30 per cent over a five-year period.

WPD’s starting point will be to avoid creating waste in the first place and if that isn’t achievable, reduce the amount as much as possible.

The emphasis then would be on finding a way to reuse it and if that isn’t feasible, recycling will be the next option.

Andy Martyr-Icke, of WPD’s environment team, said: “As one of the region’s leading companies, we have a big role to play in sustainability and we’re not satisfied with just minimising our impact on the environment.

“We want to have a positive effect.

"Not only are we focusing on reducing waste sent to landfill to zero and increasing recycling, we will also significantly reduce the amount of waste we produce in the first place.”

“WPD is working with manufacturers and suppliers to cut waste and the environmental impact of products and services it uses.

“This will include sourcing more goods made from recycled plastics and eliminating non-recyclable plastic.

"This will help reduce use of raw materials, carbon emissions and improve sustainability.

"The company, which serves 8 million customers, will also be exploring ways it can turn waste materials into a resource that can be used by third parties, in addition to recycling

more.

Alison Sleightholm, WPD’s resources and external affairs director, added: “As well as being a net zero business by 2028, the most ambitious proposal in the sector, we have an unequivocal focus to be biodiverse and sustainable.

“In making these ambitious commitments regarding waste, we’re taking our regulator Ofgem’s requirements to the next level.”

Over the last six years WPD has reduced its business carbon footprint by 36 per cent and the tonnage of waste produced by its operations going to landfill by 83 per cent.

WPD’s £6.7 billion business plan will result in huge investment in the local network to improve reliability and develop a smarter energy grid, enabling customers to connect their electric vehicles and heat pumps when they want to.