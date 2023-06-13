Hucknall pub back open after fire caused by cigarette that wasn't fully out

Firefighters were called to the Green Dragon, Watnall Road, yesterday, Monday, just after 7am, following reports of smoke coming from the rear of the pub.

Fire crews from Hucknall and Stockwell attended the scene and discovered the blaze was in a smoking shed at the back of the site.

Investigations have since revealed the fire was accidental and caused by a cigarette that had not been fully extinguished.

The Green Dragon is open again after a fire at the pub this week

Posting on the pub’s new Facebook page, management said: “This has been confirmed as an accidental unextinguished cigarette.

"Moral of the story is check your ashtrays guys.”

The pub has only recently reopened after shutting down last December with the then owners saying the huge rise in energy bills had left them with no choice.

However, the Dragon has started selling pints again and welcoming back customers and is now open again, although the rear of the pub is out of bounds for now.

