Hucknall pub back open after fire caused by cigarette that wasn't fully out

A recently reopened Hucknall pub was briefly forced to shut its doors again this week after a fire at the premises.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:34 BST

Firefighters were called to the Green Dragon, Watnall Road, yesterday, Monday, just after 7am, following reports of smoke coming from the rear of the pub.

Fire crews from Hucknall and Stockwell attended the scene and discovered the blaze was in a smoking shed at the back of the site.

Investigations have since revealed the fire was accidental and caused by a cigarette that had not been fully extinguished.

The Green Dragon is open again after a fire at the pub this weekThe Green Dragon is open again after a fire at the pub this week
The Green Dragon is open again after a fire at the pub this week
Posting on the pub’s new Facebook page, management said: “This has been confirmed as an accidental unextinguished cigarette.

"Moral of the story is check your ashtrays guys.”

The pub has only recently reopened after shutting down last December with the then owners saying the huge rise in energy bills had left them with no choice.

However, the Dragon has started selling pints again and welcoming back customers and is now open again, although the rear of the pub is out of bounds for now.

Management posted on Facebook: “Business as usual, front door only thanks to everyone for your kind messages of support, we appreciate you all, and thanks to the fire brigade of Hucknall who were amazing.”

