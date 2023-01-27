In my dealings with councillors and civil servants within the administration, there seems to be the perception Hucknall's town is flourishing compared with the rest of the area.

The problem appears to be based around flawed data regarding Hucknall's footfall figures.

This is highly inflated due to people having to pass through the town to get out of it via the tram station, and also the mass of schoolchildren visiting Greggs at lunchtime.

Hucknall Tram Stop.

I have also heard the statement – or excuse – from a couple of councillors that Ashfield Council board members outnumber the Hucknall councillors, so they rarely have influence on decision making.

There may also be the issue that the background staff are local and as such are partisan.

if you speak to Hucknall residents, they all say they are proud of the heritage, of what Hucknall once was, but now it is ruined.

The quality of the shops, the diversity, is no longer represented, the market is nothing as it once was.

The park has suffered over the years, again not as it was, the public swimming baths are more like a private club, uninviting and small.

However, I have to recognise that the council has made efforts with Titchfield park over the last two years.

Levelling up has proved to be a divisive program, with local towns competing against each over for the funding.

The problem is, that to compete, you have to be in the running, and we were just plain and simply not entered.

I also cannot believe the Ashfield Independents boasting about refusing to build 8,000 houses due to lack of infrastructure support, yet saying they are willing to build 4,000 houses which would equally not be viable.

This is why I believe Hucknall would do better on its own.

Let us have our councillors more accountable, stop them hiding behind the distrusted Ashfield Council regime.