A free-to-use water park in Bulwell is now open for the summer.

Bulwell Bogs splash park opened last week, with members of the public now able to use it throughout the summer months.

Youngsters and their families can come and enjoy a day of watery fun and splash around in the paddling pool

The water park will be open between 11am and 5pm between now and September 2.

The Bulwell Bogs water park is now open for the summer. Photo: Submitted

With a paddling pool and many different water features, the splash park is the perfect place for families to cool off – especially with temperatures soaring across the region this week.

Having opened in 2008, the splash park’s water features have been turned on every summer since.

Bulwell Bogs park also features a play area, river and toilet facilities.