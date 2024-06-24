Bulwell Bogs water park now open for summer season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bulwell Bogs splash park opened last week, with members of the public now able to use it throughout the summer months.
Youngsters and their families can come and enjoy a day of watery fun and splash around in the paddling pool
The water park will be open between 11am and 5pm between now and September 2.
With a paddling pool and many different water features, the splash park is the perfect place for families to cool off – especially with temperatures soaring across the region this week.
Having opened in 2008, the splash park’s water features have been turned on every summer since.
Bulwell Bogs park also features a play area, river and toilet facilities.
A short walk from Bulwell train station, the park is easily accessible for those looking to cool off in the event of a heatwave or just enjoy some splashing water fun for all the family.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.