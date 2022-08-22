Bulwell family-owned attraction nominated for prestigious Theme Park of the Year award

Fantasy Island, at Ingoldmells next to Skegness, is up against the likes of Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, Legoland Windsor and Blackpool Pleasure Beach for the top honour at this year’s UK Theme Park Awards.

There are 22 categories in this years awards and Fantasy Island has been nominated in nine of them.

Fantasy Island, owned by the Mellors Group of Bulwell, has been nominated for Theme Park of the Year

As well the top one, Theme Park of the Year, the attraction has also been nominated in:

Best New Attraction (for The Guardian).

Best Theme Park for Families (Small).

Best Theme Park for Thrills.

Best Seaside Theme Park.

Best Hallowe’en Event (Fear Island).

Best Social Media Engagement.

Best Customer Service.

Best Value.

The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks and this year are presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.

Public voting for the awards is open now and closes on September 2.