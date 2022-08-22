Bulwell family-owned attraction nominated for prestigious Theme Park of the Year award
A theme owned and run by the Bulwell-based Mellors Group has been nominated for Theme Park of the Year.
Fantasy Island, at Ingoldmells next to Skegness, is up against the likes of Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, Legoland Windsor and Blackpool Pleasure Beach for the top honour at this year’s UK Theme Park Awards.
There are 22 categories in this years awards and Fantasy Island has been nominated in nine of them.
Most Popular
-
1
Appeal to catch brazen Hucknall bike thief caught in the act on leisure centre CCTV
-
2
Hucknall boy in serious condition in hospital after house fire
-
3
Hucknall man admits stealing from town stores after appearing before Nottingham magistrates
-
4
Council announces targeted support for Hucknall pensioners most in need to help with the cost of living
-
5
Big Hucknall toy swap event is happening today and needs your support
As well the top one, Theme Park of the Year, the attraction has also been nominated in:
Best New Attraction (for The Guardian).
Best Theme Park for Families (Small).
Best Theme Park for Thrills.
Best Seaside Theme Park.
Best Hallowe’en Event (Fear Island).
Best Social Media Engagement.
Best Customer Service.
Best Value.
The awards are organised by ThemeParks-UK.com, an independent consumer guide to UK theme parks and this year are presented in association with AttractionTickets.com.
Public voting for the awards is open now and closes on September 2.
To register your vote, click here.