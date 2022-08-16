The 200 children, all from the Nottingham area, including in Bulwell, were gifted a free trip to Ingoldmells theme park, Fantasy Island – which is owned and run by the Mellors Group – next to Skegness to enjoy the 30 outdoor and indoor rides and attractions while also getting the experience of the seaside this summer.

The youngsters and their parents were greeted by the likes of Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab) and former Gedling MP Vernon Coaker (Lab) – now Baron Coaker in the House of Lords – as well as Mayor and Mayoress of Gedling, Couns Peter and Sandra Barnes (both Lab), before being waved off to embark on their exciting adventure at the famous theme park.

James Mellors Snr with Bulwell MP Alex Norris (right) and local youngsters on the trip to Fantasy Island theme park

James Mellors Snr, managing director at Mellors Group, said: “As a family-run entertainment company our biggest motivator is creating memories for families and putting smiles on children’s faces.

“With the school holidays in full swing, we know the little ones are looking for things to do.

“And we wanted to roll out some free days out for kids in the Nottingham area to give the children from my home town a glimpse of what we offer in sunny Skegness.

“The cost of living crisis is hitting everyone hard and It’s great to be able to help out where we can, and we cannot wait to host more charity days in the future.”

The Toy Library, which is based in Bulwell, believes that every child benefits from belonging to a family and that every family benefits from belonging to a community.

The charity’s main purpose is to work alongside and support children, families, and communities to develop, grow and thrive together.

Gedling Play Forum believes that children need and have the right to play in their communities.