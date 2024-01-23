Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year eight National Academy student Liam suggested ‘Byron Park’ in a nod to the renowned English poet, George Gordon Byron, widely considered one of the greatest figures of the Romantic movement.

Lord Byron is synonymous with Hucknall as he is buried at Hucknall Parish Church, along with his daughter Ada Lovelace, and lived at nearby Newstead Abbey.

The prize for Liam's winning entry included a £50 high street voucher of his choice, fulfilling his wish of getting a new Xbox.

The new Top Wighay development, which lies on the Hucknall and Linby border is being built by Vistry Group and will initially include more than 800 new homes and a new primary school.

Another 640 homes could also yet be added to the site as part the Preferred Approach joint venture between between Nottingham City Council, Gedling Council, Broxtowe Council and Rushcliffe Council.

Nottinghamshire Council’s new headquarters offices are also being built on the site.

Vistry invited local community members and students to propose names inspired by local character, historic landmarks, and notable figures in a chance to name the new development.

The new name, Byron Park, will now feature on all marketing materials and signage associated with the development.

Anneka Jones, social value co-ordinator at Vistry Group said: "We wanted to build a connection with the community right from the beginning and involving students from the National Academy in the naming process was a step in the right direction."

Construction is scheduled to commence in February 2025, and the development forms part of a sustainable urban extension (SUE), featuring a mix of one to five-bedroom homes, open spaces, retained trees, and hedgerows.

As well as the new school and council building, the project will also feature a skills academy and a local centre.

Notably, 17.6 per cent of the homes will be designated as affordable, contributing to the development's commitment to social value.